Jan. 17, 1924—Sept. 10, 2023

GANSEVOORT—Alvina M. (Feltz) Dow, 99, a resident of Gansevoort, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady.

She was born on January 17, 1924 in Buffalo, NY and was the daughter of the late William H. and Florence (Foth) Feltz.

Alvina was a fun loving, kind person who loved her family, handcrafts and traveling with her senior group. She married Duncan F. Dow on February 14, 1942 in Clarence, NY and they settled in Gansevoort in the fall of 1942. Following Duncan’s death, she and Nelson Dow owned and operated Dow’s Auto Repair in Gansevoort.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 18 years, Duncan F. Dow; her long time companion, Nelson Dow; two sons, Gene R. Dow and infant son Henry Dow; her brothers, Clayton Feltz and Roger Feltz; her sisters Shirley Feltz, Lois Arnold, Audrey Arnold and Joan Bischoff; her granddaughter, Jenny May Aguilar-Diaz; her grandsons, Raymond C. Salmonson and Daniel Wells as well as her sons-in-law Clifford Salmonson and Stan Quackenbush.

Survivors include her five daughters, Frances Salmonson of Greenwich, Bonny Quackenbush of Morristown, TN, Janet (Allie) Swears of Moreau, Sharon (Ray) Dow-Donnelly of Wilton, Melanie (Russell) Doyle of Wilton and her son, James Dow of Colton, CA. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Gansevoort Cemetery.

Calling hours are scheduled on Monday September 18, 2023 from 11:00 until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Schenectady, 1411 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12308.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.