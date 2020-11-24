Alvin Peachman

The family will forever have fond memories of many camping trips, ranging as far as Canada and to the Smokey Mountains of Kentucky. He was an avid hunter and tended a huge garden. As a Ham Radio Operator, he reached out to people all over the globe. With his love for photography, he captured hundreds of pictures of his family and travels. He also very much enjoyed dabbling in the stock market. A devoted Lutheran and served in his church as a Sunday School Superintendent and Church Council Member.

After retiring, Alvin and Gretchen traveled many places including Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Alaska. Alvin loved Hawaii and eventually lived there half time for 28 years. After 65 years of marriage, he lost Gretchen in 2014. He was privileged to create a new chapter in life with Judy Patten of whom he affectionately referred to as his “better half.” For the past several years they enjoyed traveling all over the US, often in a motorhome. The family is deeply grateful to Judy for her devotion to their father, and her compassionate care of Alvin during the past several months.

Alvin was known and loved by many. He loved to connect with anyone, especially enjoying an opportunity to practice his German, to tell a story from his past or to expound on history of most any era or location, complete with specific details of wars, generals and dates!