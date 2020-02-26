April 22, 1929 — Feb. 23, 2020

JACKSON — Singer and songwriter Alvah “Al” Leslie Porter, 90, a resident of Jackson, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his longtime caregiver Connie G., as well as Colleen M. and Melissa G.

He was born April 22, 1929 in Greenwich, and lived there until 1951, later moving to Jackson where he resided for the past 42 years. He worked for the Stevens & Thompson Papermill for over 40 years retiring as a foreman. He liked hunting, fishing, and building things of wood and metal, and he liked to tinker with autos and engines. Some would say he was a jack of all trades, master of none.

Al loved to play the guitar and sang both country and gospel music, throughout his life he has recorded hundreds of different songs which gave him great joy. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling and was a proud member of the N.R.A and A.M.A.

He is survived by his brother, William Porter of North Carolina; sister, Dorothy Warwick of Gloversville; two grandsons, Jeremy Waters and Nicholas Porter; as well as several nieces and nephews; and special friends Margaret C., Lillian and Avery B.

