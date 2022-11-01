ORWELL, VT — Alton Drake “Skip” Maynard of Orwell, VT, passed away October 28, 2022, in Lebanon, NH (DHMC) following an injury he sustained from a fall on October 26, 2022.
He was a genetics analyst/specialist for ABS under his branded name of Milk and Honey Genetics.
Survivors include wife Ruthie; two sons: Chip and John Maynard; daughter, Erica Heibler; a stepdaughter, Angie Leatherby; grandchildren. He was also survived by his twin sisters: Joanne Maynard Hoffer and Janet Maynard Boucher, both of Hartford, NY.
A full obituary is posted at www.durfeefuneralhome.com.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on November 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Orwell Fire Department. Light refreshments will be provided.
Donations can be made to American Brittany Rescue, www@americanbrittanyrescue.org.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.