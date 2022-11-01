ORWELL, VT — Alton Drake “Skip” Maynard of Orwell, VT, passed away October 28, 2022, in Lebanon, NH (DHMC) following an injury he sustained from a fall on October 26, 2022.

He was a genetics analyst/specialist for ABS under his branded name of Milk and Honey Genetics.

Survivors include wife Ruthie; two sons: Chip and John Maynard; daughter, Erica Heibler; a stepdaughter, Angie Leatherby; grandchildren. He was also survived by his twin sisters: Joanne Maynard Hoffer and Janet Maynard Boucher, both of Hartford, NY.

A full obituary is posted at www.durfeefuneralhome.com.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on November 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Orwell Fire Department. Light refreshments will be provided.

Donations can be made to American Brittany Rescue, www@americanbrittanyrescue.org.