Althea G. Alger

March 8, 1927 - March 16, 2022

FORT EDWARD/CORINTH — Althea G. Alger, 95, was reunited with her husband on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Born in Lake Luzerne on March 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Beatrice (Ovitt) Morehouse. After Mr. Morehouse passed, Beatrice married Gailon Swanson.

Mrs. Alger retired from J&J Lingerie after 25 years and also retired from Meals on Wheels in Glens Falls.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alger was predeceased by her husband, Elmer Alger; two daughters: Marie Lettus and Dortha Wells; sister, Dora Washburn; half-brothers: Gerald and Owen Swanson; stepsisters: Dorothy Towers, Alma Wheaton and Mary Osterhout; and son-in-law, Timothy "Bo" Lettus, who was always there for her.

Survivors include her son, Raymond Alger Sr. (Teddi); sisters: Kathryn Pike and Lynda Brackley; grandchildren: Angela Jarvis (Frank), with whom she resided, Raymond Alger Jr. (wife, Liz), Michelle Lettus, Melissa Wells, Timothy Alger (Jen), and Josh Alger (Kim). She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who are very special to her and her close friend, June Woodard.

Friends are invited to join the family on Monday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Loren Gage officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to anyone and everyone who was there for her throughout her life and helped with her care over the past few years, especially the staff at The Pines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, Office of the Aging, 333 Glen St., Suite 306, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.