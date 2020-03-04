June 20, 1916 — March 2, 2020
HARTFORD — Alta Edith Sweet, 103, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born on June 20, 1916, in Granville she was the daughter of the late Fred and Edith (Nelson) Sweet.
For many years Alta worked for many local family’s housekeeping and nannying. Alta enjoyed gardening and for many years she and her sister, Albertha, had a greenhouse in Hartford. She was always a hard worker even after she retired asking if she could help throw hay or even help clean.
Alta also enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, crocheting, watching the Young and the Restless and had a love for cats. The light of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was always very proud of them.
In addition to her parents, Alta was predeceased by her siblings, Floyd, Viola, Lois, Sidney, Albertha and Elizabeth Sweet.
Left to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Dawn Moore (Leonard); her grandchildren, Vicki Pollock (Jon), Leonard Moore Jr. (Kristen), Jared Bromley, Lindsay Duval (Corey); eight great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; very special niece and nephew, Lori Hoyt (Jay), Benny Thompson (Joan); two that she considered family, Jane Weinhagen and Ann Kerr; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Alta’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Alta’s memory can be made to Fort Hudson Foundation, c/o Alzheimer’s Wing, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Alzheimer’s Wing at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for all their care and compassion.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
To view Alta’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
