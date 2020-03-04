June 20, 1916 — March 2, 2020

HARTFORD — Alta Edith Sweet, 103, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on June 20, 1916, in Granville she was the daughter of the late Fred and Edith (Nelson) Sweet.

For many years Alta worked for many local family’s housekeeping and nannying. Alta enjoyed gardening and for many years she and her sister, Albertha, had a greenhouse in Hartford. She was always a hard worker even after she retired asking if she could help throw hay or even help clean.

Alta also enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, crocheting, watching the Young and the Restless and had a love for cats. The light of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was always very proud of them.

In addition to her parents, Alta was predeceased by her siblings, Floyd, Viola, Lois, Sidney, Albertha and Elizabeth Sweet.

