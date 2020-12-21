Alonzo H. Clark

Oct. 4, 1938—Dec. 17, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alonzo H. Clark, 82, passed away on December 17, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on October 4, 1938 in New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alonzo Clark, Sr. and Clara Clark.

Alonzo worked for Conklin Plumbing and Heating for many years and later for himself. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. You could find him on Monday nights at the Hudson Falls VFW, where he attended the Monday night jams, playing guitar, harmonica or the accordion. Alonzo sang and played with many friends. He enjoyed a good joke and often told a joke before playing his music. When his children were younger, he was a Boy Scout Leader and Cubmaster.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers George Clark and Harold Clark (Linda).