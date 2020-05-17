Almer Byron Baker, Jr.
LATHAM—Almer Byron Baker, Jr., 96, of Arnold Avenue, Latham died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital. Born, raised and educated in the Glens Falls area, he was the son of the late Almer Byron and Marion Dantz Baker, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ruth Daniels Baker; nine children: Cynthia Wilson, Deborah Lemery, Linda Hanley, Paul Baker, David Baker, Bruce Baker, Baker, Cathy Hudson, and Douglas Baker; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and a nephew, Craig Prince. He was predeceased by his sister, Mrs. Thelma B. Prince.

The funeral service will be held privately for immediate family and private burial at the National Cemetery, Saratoga.

A memorial service to be held later at a date to be announced.

