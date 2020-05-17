× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LATHAM—Almer Byron Baker, Jr., 96, of Arnold Avenue, Latham died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital. Born, raised and educated in the Glens Falls area, he was the son of the late Almer Byron and Marion Dantz Baker, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ruth Daniels Baker; nine children: Cynthia Wilson, Deborah Lemery, Linda Hanley, Paul Baker, David Baker, Bruce Baker, Baker, Cathy Hudson, and Douglas Baker; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and a nephew, Craig Prince. He was predeceased by his sister, Mrs. Thelma B. Prince.

The funeral service will be held privately for immediate family and private burial at the National Cemetery, Saratoga.

A memorial service to be held later at a date to be announced.

Please feel free to read the complete obituary, express your on-line condolences or share a memory by visiting morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Almer Baker, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.