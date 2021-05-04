Aug. 4, 1934—April 30, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — Almeda A. Hill, 86, of Little Tannery Road, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 4, 1934 in Chestertown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Tennyson) Moffitt.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Chestertown Central School, Class of ‘53. Following her graduation, she attended Albany Business College, earning her Secretarial Degree in 1954.

She worked as a chambermaid at the Balsam House and later Green Mansions Resort for many years. She also cleaned many local residences until her retirement at the ripe age of 80.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed gardening, canning, crossword puzzles, and reading her Bible.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Wilford Hill; daughter, Penny Hill; sisters: Harriet Moffitt, Clara Moffitt-Denton and her husband, James; brother, Albert Moffitt; and granddaughter, Louisa Moffitt.