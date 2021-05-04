Aug. 4, 1934—April 30, 2021
CHESTERTOWN — Almeda A. Hill, 86, of Little Tannery Road, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 4, 1934 in Chestertown, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Tennyson) Moffitt.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Chestertown Central School, Class of ‘53. Following her graduation, she attended Albany Business College, earning her Secretarial Degree in 1954.
She worked as a chambermaid at the Balsam House and later Green Mansions Resort for many years. She also cleaned many local residences until her retirement at the ripe age of 80.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed gardening, canning, crossword puzzles, and reading her Bible.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Wilford Hill; daughter, Penny Hill; sisters: Harriet Moffitt, Clara Moffitt-Denton and her husband, James; brother, Albert Moffitt; and granddaughter, Louisa Moffitt.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Moffitt of Chestertown; grandchildren: Jeremy Moffitt and his wife, Jane, Cody Moffitt, Cindy Moffitt, Elizabeth Wallace and companion, Chris Lewis, David Moffitt II; great grandchildren: Destiny Wallace and her companion, Ethan DuVille, Tyler Moffitt, and Thomas Wallace IV; great-great-granddaughter, Journee Wallace; her brother, Arthur Moffitt; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Almeda’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Cadwallder of the Chestertown Faith Bible Church, presiding.
Burial will follow in Chester Rural Cemetery.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
