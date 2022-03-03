Jan. 30, 1929—March 1, 2022
DAY — We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother Alma E. Allen. Alma passed unexpectedly on March 1, 2022.
Alma was born Jan. 30, 1929.
She married Lincoln Dunn and they had six children together, two that predeceased her, Terry Dunn and Alfred Dunn. She was also predeceased by her father and mother, Avery and Bertha Allen and six brothers.
She is survived by one brother, David Allen; and one sister, Irma Allen; along with her children: John Dunn, Dusty Dunn, Susan Cross, Connie (Ernest) Allen; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Friday, March 4, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at noon at the funeral home with Rev. Josh Jacquard, Pastor of Victory Bible Baptist Church, South Corinth, officiating.
Spring burial will be in Conklingville Cemetery.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
