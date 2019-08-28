GANSEVOORT — Allie Swears Sr., born Feb. 5, 1931, raised on the family farm in Gansevoort, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife by his side.
Allie spent many years involved in stock car racing in New York, Canada and Vermont. He originally drove his ‘36 race car but went on to be an owner mechanic. He was inducted into the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame in 2017. In 1961, his car tied for the New York State Championship. His cars also raced at Daytona for three years against Ralph Earnhart, Lee Petty and many other big names. His best finish was third sportsman division at Daytona in the Nascar Sportsman/Modified race. He went further, and in 1962 built and ran the South Glens Falls Dragway with his partners for its initial years.
He was a local mechanic and welder at Whiteman Chevrolet, diesel mechanic and welder at Hillman Brothers on Route 9, retiring from the Teamsters union in 1992. After retirement, he traveled around the U.S. enjoying photography and fishing. He then built a log cabin in Alaska, where he enjoyed many summers fishing for king salmon and photographing the wildlife of Alaska.
Predeceased by his father, Guy Swears; his mother, Leona Tubbs Swears; and his sister, Shirley Bailey.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marilyn Ellithorpe Swears; his four children, Guy (Shirley) Swears of Gansevoort, Robin Bixby of Springfield, Massachusetts, Allie II (Janet) Swears of Salem and Tina Demarsh of Warrensburg; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Angelique, Jennifer, his son, Allie II, his daughter, Robin, Glen Anderson P.A. and Homeward Bound (Hudson Headwaters).
At his request, there will be no services and a graveside service for immediate family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
To view Allie’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
