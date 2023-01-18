Allene M. Cobart

April 13, 1926—Jan. 15, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Allene M. (Squires) Cobart, 96, a longtime resident of Burgoyne Road, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born April 13, 1926 in Grangerville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Minnie Hoffman Squires, and was the last living of their twelve children.

Allene had worked for 21 years at the Van Raalte Co. in Saratoga Springs. She took great pride in her home, yard, and flower gardens. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting family gatherings over the years. She was a member of the Old Saratoga Reformed Church in Schuylerville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence “Coby” Cobart; her son, Leonard “Lenny” Cobart; and her 11 siblings; brothers: Ralph (Katherine) Squires, Earl, Harold, James, and Edward Squires; sisters: Emma Johnson, Gertrude Nadeau, Myrtle Parsons, Edith Davis, Harriet Archibald, and Marion Robinson Cote.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Donna Faye of NC; grandson, Shawn (Jennifer) Cobert; great-granddaughter, Sierra Cobart; step great-grandsons: Keanu and Bryton Ellison; several nieces and nephews including: Gary (Mary Lou Gaylord) Squires and Pamela (Joseph) Driscoll, who took care of her; as well as many others who considered her an “Aunt” from the other side of the family.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Old Saratoga Reformed Church, 48 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY with Rev. Susan Kerr and Rev. Joyce deVelder, officiating.

Spring burial will be in the Rock City Falls Cemetery.

Memorials in her memory can be made to Old Saratoga Reformed Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.