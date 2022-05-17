Allen Roger Saheim
Nov. 20, 1961 - May 13, 2022
HADLEY — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Allen Roger Saheim passed peacefully in his sleep.
Al was born in Ticonderoga on November 20, 1961 and grew up in Lake Luzerne. After graduation from Hadley-Luzerne in 1980 he joined the United States Air Force and served faithfully for 23 years. In 2004, Allen retired as a Master Sergeant and moved back home with his family. Later that same year he began work as the Lake Luzerne Zoning Officer, retiring fully after serving the community for over a decade.
Al enjoyed grilling, day trips with his best friend and father-in-law, Harold Neddo, Jr., watching and attending any sporting event with his children and any and all classic car restoration shows.
He is survived by his wife Kim; his two children: Kristin (Tyler) and Cory of whom he was so very proud, and very large extended family.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours Monday, May 23, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. A service will follow immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services with military honors at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al's memory may be directed to a local veteran's organization.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
