Allen R. Saheim

Nov. 20, 1961—May 13, 2022

I heard your voice in the wind today and turned to see your face,

The warmth of the wind, it touched me as I stood silently in place

I felt your touch in the sun today as its warmth filled the sky.

I closed my eyes for your presence and my spirit soared high.

I saw your eyes in the window pane as I watched the falling rain,

It seemed as each raindrop fell, it quietly said your name.

I held you close in my heart today, it made me feel complete

you may have died ... but you are not gone, you will always be part of me

As long as the sun shines, the wind blows, the rain falls,

you will live on within me forever, for that is what my heart knows.

May you finally rest in peace Al, with all my love

Mom, Dad, Roger, Kym