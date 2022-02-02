June 19, 1953—Jan. 29, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Allen Perry Tucker, 68, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 19, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Jacqueline (Wells) Tucker and the late Perry Tucker.

Al was a Marine Corp veteran serving from 1971 to 1975. He started working at ESPEY in Saratoga in 1978, retiring in 2021 as a senior accounts manager.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his sister, Debbie Tucker and brother, Bruce Tucker.

Left to cherish his memory besides his mother; include his wife Jacqueline (Rogers) Tucker; his children: Amber Schuyler (Chris), Mia Tucker, twins, Justin Tucker (fiance Ashley Wood) and Alissa Tucker and Megan Tucker (Austin Forsyth); two grandchildren: Max and Jamie; his expected granddaughter, Ollie; his brother, Andrew Tucker (Sue); his sister, Ellen Bagley (Bruce); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Allen’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Allen’s home at 31 Pine Valley Drive, South Glens Falls,

Burial with military honors will be at the convenience of the family at Saratoga National Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences and to view Allen’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.