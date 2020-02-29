June 6, 1935 — Feb. 24, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Allen Joseph Vigotty, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 84. He was cared for at his daughter’s home by his loving family.
Allen is survived by his wife of 60 years, Agnes; his two daughters, Maureen “Vigotty” Pelchar (Mike) and Patricia “Vigotty” Lewis (Mark); five grandchildren, Krysta Kellegrew (Eric), Jenna Hunsinger (Bill), Katie Pelchar, Renée Lewis and Devin Lewis; and many friends and relatives, including his special sister in-law, Jean Mahar, and his best friend for many decades, Del Webster. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma (Dale) Vigotty; his brother, Joe; and grandparents, Allen and Minnie Vigotty and William and Annie Dale.
Al was born on June 6, 1935, in Far Rockaway. He graduated from St. Joachim’s and St. Leonard’s on Long island. While in Korea, he served as an MP in the Army (after the war.) Al lived with his wife and children on Long Island until 1974, when they moved to Upstate New York. For many years, he worked for Hewlett-Woodmere School District and Lake George School District as a custodian, on the maintenance staff, prior to his retirement in 1992.
Al enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends. He loved taking walks (especially with his grandchildren) and took pride in his Irish heritage and was a member of the Irish-American Club, along with the Queensbury and Lake George Senior Clubs. He also liked watching the Stock Market. He was a gifted storyteller and jokester and had a joke for every occasion; he had a gift of telling jokes using the dialect of the country the joke was about. Most of all, Al was a generous, kindhearted, and hardworking husband, father, Pa, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church in Queensbury. The Very Rev. Joseph Busch will officiate the ceremony.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Allen’s life after the burial in the church’s reception hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to High Peaks Hospice (https://highpeakshospice.org/donate), 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the National Kidney Fund (https://www.kidney.org/support), 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Our family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice, Dr. Anthony Petracca, and his wonderful staff at Irongate Family Health Center for their support during this difficult time.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
