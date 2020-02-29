June 6, 1935 — Feb. 24, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Allen Joseph Vigotty, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Feb. 24, 2020 at the age of 84. He was cared for at his daughter’s home by his loving family.

Allen is survived by his wife of 60 years, Agnes; his two daughters, Maureen “Vigotty” Pelchar (Mike) and Patricia “Vigotty” Lewis (Mark); five grandchildren, Krysta Kellegrew (Eric), Jenna Hunsinger (Bill), Katie Pelchar, Renée Lewis and Devin Lewis; and many friends and relatives, including his special sister in-law, Jean Mahar, and his best friend for many decades, Del Webster. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma (Dale) Vigotty; his brother, Joe; and grandparents, Allen and Minnie Vigotty and William and Annie Dale.

Al was born on June 6, 1935, in Far Rockaway. He graduated from St. Joachim’s and St. Leonard’s on Long island. While in Korea, he served as an MP in the Army (after the war.) Al lived with his wife and children on Long Island until 1974, when they moved to Upstate New York. For many years, he worked for Hewlett-Woodmere School District and Lake George School District as a custodian, on the maintenance staff, prior to his retirement in 1992.