You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen J. DeMarsh
0 entries

Allen J. DeMarsh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Allen J. DeMarsh

July 3, 1939 — Aug. 10, 2020 LAKE LUZERNE — Allen J. DeMarsh, 81, of Sylvan Road, passed away suddenly, Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home. Born on July 3, 1939 in Greenwich, he was the son of the late James E. and Isabelle (Woods) DeMarsh.

Allen married Donna Ellis on Sept. 22, 1962 in Lake Luzerne. He was employed as a maintenance man for Roaring Brook Ranch in Lake George for 37 years prior to his retirement in 1996.

Allen enjoyed playing Bingo, poker, scratch off lottery tickets, going to the Racino and solving all the world’s problems while having coffee at Stewart’s. He was always busy working on a project at his house. Above all, he loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; siblings: Kathy DeMarsh, Ione Butler, Alice Dearborn, Robert DeMarsh, Bill DeMarsh, Johnny DeMarsh; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Howard Cook, Sr.; and his longtime friend and companion, Harold Clute, Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Donna DeMarsh; their children: Gary (Colleen) DeMarsh, Michael (Andrea) DeMarsh and Michelle (Dan) Deuel all of Hadley; six grandchildren: Rebecca DeMarsh, Meghan (Pete) Goodman, Jesse DeMarsh, Alexandra DeMarsh, Kiley Deuel, Daniel Deuel, Jr.; one sister: Mary Randall of Saratoga Springs; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. for senior citizens and 5 to 7 p.m. for the general public.

Funeral services followed by burial in Luzerne Cemetery will be conducted privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allen’s memory may be directed to the Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, PO Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department, PO Box 215, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

081220-PS-obt-Winchip-98999-1

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News