July 3, 1939 — Aug. 10, 2020 LAKE LUZERNE — Allen J. DeMarsh, 81, of Sylvan Road, passed away suddenly, Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home. Born on July 3, 1939 in Greenwich, he was the son of the late James E. and Isabelle (Woods) DeMarsh.
Allen married Donna Ellis on Sept. 22, 1962 in Lake Luzerne. He was employed as a maintenance man for Roaring Brook Ranch in Lake George for 37 years prior to his retirement in 1996.
Allen enjoyed playing Bingo, poker, scratch off lottery tickets, going to the Racino and solving all the world’s problems while having coffee at Stewart’s. He was always busy working on a project at his house. Above all, he loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings: Kathy DeMarsh, Ione Butler, Alice Dearborn, Robert DeMarsh, Bill DeMarsh, Johnny DeMarsh; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Howard Cook, Sr.; and his longtime friend and companion, Harold Clute, Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Donna DeMarsh; their children: Gary (Colleen) DeMarsh, Michael (Andrea) DeMarsh and Michelle (Dan) Deuel all of Hadley; six grandchildren: Rebecca DeMarsh, Meghan (Pete) Goodman, Jesse DeMarsh, Alexandra DeMarsh, Kiley Deuel, Daniel Deuel, Jr.; one sister: Mary Randall of Saratoga Springs; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. for senior citizens and 5 to 7 p.m. for the general public.
Funeral services followed by burial in Luzerne Cemetery will be conducted privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allen’s memory may be directed to the Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service, PO Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department, PO Box 215, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
081220-PS-obt-Winchip-98999-1
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.