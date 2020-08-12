July 3, 1939 — Aug. 10, 2020 LAKE LUZERNE — Allen J. DeMarsh, 81, of Sylvan Road, passed away suddenly, Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home. Born on July 3, 1939 in Greenwich, he was the son of the late James E. and Isabelle (Woods) DeMarsh.

Allen married Donna Ellis on Sept. 22, 1962 in Lake Luzerne. He was employed as a maintenance man for Roaring Brook Ranch in Lake George for 37 years prior to his retirement in 1996.

Allen enjoyed playing Bingo, poker, scratch off lottery tickets, going to the Racino and solving all the world’s problems while having coffee at Stewart’s. He was always busy working on a project at his house. Above all, he loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; siblings: Kathy DeMarsh, Ione Butler, Alice Dearborn, Robert DeMarsh, Bill DeMarsh, Johnny DeMarsh; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Howard Cook, Sr.; and his longtime friend and companion, Harold Clute, Jr.