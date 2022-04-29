Sept. 28, 1960—April 27, 2022

GALVESTON, TX — Allen George Budde, 61, passed away on April 27, 2022 from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by family in Galveston, TX.

Al was a writer. His work as a copywriter allowed him to work remotely way before it was hip. He wrote outside of his professional life as well.

He is known in the family for his beloved Christmas stories and in the Salem, NY community for his plays and musicals. He was a wonderful father, husband, and friend. An avid fly-fisherman, he often felt closest to God when on the river. He was active in the Hebron UP and Galveston Central Churches, and was a community volunteer in Salem, Galveston, and most recently Chester, VT.

Due to the circumstances, the family was able to hold their living memorial service over the last two and a half months. The love that was shared in so many forms over the recent weeks was overwhelming. He enjoyed visits from college friends (SUNY Geneseo Class of ‘82), family and childhood friends from Amityville, NY, and friends made throughout his life, in New York as well as his new home in Galveston.

Al is survived by his wife Nancy Flint-Budde. They were married for 37-and-a-half years. He is also survived by his children: George Tyler (Ezree Budde), Craig Allen (Chiara Guzzardo), Dennis Winfield (Carolyn Cooper), cherished granddaughter Rydell Etta Budde; and his two brothers: Donald and Richard.

For remembrances, visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/albuddegoodbye.