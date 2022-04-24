Jan. 22, 1942—April 19, 2022.
GRANVILLE — Allen F. Murray, born Jan. 22, 1942 in Troy, NY passed away in his home on April 19, 2022.
Al was a loving and supportive husband and father. He worked for the city of Troy and later went on to be a truck driver and teamster for Clemente Latham Concrete Co. for 32 years. During that time, he was also a constable for the town of Wilton, Al was at his wife Shirley’s side until she passed in 2009.
Al loved to camp at Moreau State park and various other campgrounds in the Adirondacks. Al also loved to camp with this son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Michelle, and all his friends at the lake.
Al leaves behind his son, Scott; and daughter-in-law, Michelle; his brother, Robert (Bobby); his wife, Marianne; and their sons.
At the request of Al, there will be no services. Al has requested he be united with his late wife and set free in Maine.
Dad, you are loved and will be missed by all your family and friends, both personally and professionally. Rest easy.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.