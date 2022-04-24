Jan. 22, 1942—April 19, 2022.

GRANVILLE — Allen F. Murray, born Jan. 22, 1942 in Troy, NY passed away in his home on April 19, 2022.

Al was a loving and supportive husband and father. He worked for the city of Troy and later went on to be a truck driver and teamster for Clemente Latham Concrete Co. for 32 years. During that time, he was also a constable for the town of Wilton, Al was at his wife Shirley’s side until she passed in 2009.

Al loved to camp at Moreau State park and various other campgrounds in the Adirondacks. Al also loved to camp with this son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Michelle, and all his friends at the lake.

Al leaves behind his son, Scott; and daughter-in-law, Michelle; his brother, Robert (Bobby); his wife, Marianne; and their sons.

At the request of Al, there will be no services. Al has requested he be united with his late wife and set free in Maine.

Dad, you are loved and will be missed by all your family and friends, both personally and professionally. Rest easy.

