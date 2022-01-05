Allen “Cub” Parker

Dec. 30, 1939 – Jan. 2, 2022

THURMAN — Allen “Cub” Parker, 82, of Thurman, NY, son of the late Donald Parker of Warrensburg and Pauline Parker of Thurman, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Cub was born on Saturday, Dec. 30, 1939 in Thurman, NY. Following high school Cub entered the United Sates Army. Returning from the Army, Cub moved back to Thurman where he resided for the rest of his life.

He started out in the Teamster Union and finished the last 20 years of his career at Finch and Pruyn. Cub was an avid hunter and year round fisherman, favoring Wilson Pond in the Blue Mountain Lake region. Hank, Cub’s beloved cat, was his best pal and will miss him dearly. Most importantly, Cub gave over 43 years of his life volunteering with the Thurman Volunteer Fire Company. In 2003, Cub was named Firefighter of the Year in Warren County.

Cub was predeceased by Vicki Lloyd, his lifelong companion for 36 years; son David Parker; brothers, Carson Parker and Thomas Parker.

Cub is survived by his son William Parker of Thurman; granddaughters: Robin Parker and Rebecca Rising; great-grandchildren: Leigha, Leon, Parker, Ohana; brothers: Rod Parker of Chestertown, Neil (Jackie) Parker of Waterford, NY; sister Donna (Gene) Combs of Warrensburg; sister-in-law Sharon Parker; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A very special thank you to Rose for her love, care, and compassion for taking wonderful care of Cub during the last weeks of his life.

Donations in memory of Cub can be made to Thurman Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 115, Thurman, NY 12810.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.