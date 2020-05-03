× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — Allen and Renee Wadler of Queensbury, passed away days apart after recently celebrating 64 years of marriage. On April 19, 2020 Renee, 83, died from natural causes, and on April 26, 2020 her loving husband, Allen, 87, passed away following a battle with cancer.

Allen was the son of the late Murray and Fay Wadler. Renee was the daughter of the late Morton and Tilly Singer. They are survived by their sons, Laurence Wadler and his wife Janet and Steven Wadler and his wife Mary Knockeart; their grandchildren, Kelly and Adam Ahl, Nicole and Joseph Remsen and Dylan Wadler; and their great grandson, Axel Ahl.

They have both been laid to rest at New Cedar Park Cemetery Paramus, New Jersey. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Allen was very active in the Lake George Community band and Renee adored hearing them play, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake George Community Band, PO Box 453, Lake George, NY 12845.

To plant a tree in memory of Renee Wadler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.