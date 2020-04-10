Sept. 2, 1930 — April 1, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — Allan Peter “Pete” Lajeunesse, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born Sept. 2, 1930 in Troy, he was the son of the late Alcide and Marion (Wood) Lajeunesse.
Pete was a barber who owned and retired from his shop, Lajeunesse’s Barber Shop in Cohoes.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved “bride”, Sheila and his two brothers, Donald and Robert Lajeunesse. Survivors include his best friend, Dennis and wife Dawn Lajeunesse; his sister-in-law, Sharon Nowak; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many good friends.
He will be greatly missed by all.
As Pete wished, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, which can be reached at 518-584-5373.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.