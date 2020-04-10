× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Sept. 2, 1930 — April 1, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Allan Peter “Pete” Lajeunesse, 79, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born Sept. 2, 1930 in Troy, he was the son of the late Alcide and Marion (Wood) Lajeunesse.

Pete was a barber who owned and retired from his shop, Lajeunesse’s Barber Shop in Cohoes.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved “bride”, Sheila and his two brothers, Donald and Robert Lajeunesse. Survivors include his best friend, Dennis and wife Dawn Lajeunesse; his sister-in-law, Sharon Nowak; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many good friends.

He will be greatly missed by all.

As Pete wished, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, which can be reached at 518-584-5373.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Allan Lajeunesse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.