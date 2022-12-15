Dec. 2, 1939—Nov. 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Allan James Ferrie, 82, of Sunnyside East, Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 26, 2022. Born on Dec. 2, 1939 in Hackensack, NJ.

He was the son of John Ferrie and Norma Elliot-Ferrie. Allan graduated in 1957 from Ridgefield N.J. Park High School then he went on to graduate from Wagner College in Staten Island in 1961. He received his master’s degree in English education from New Paltz University College, 24 credits in Russian at Vassar, 10 credits in Russian at Dartmouth College and a National Defense Scholarship.

He taught English in Greer School, English Sr. High in Kingston, NY 1962-1965. He also taught English in Glens Falls High School from 1965 to 2001. He was inducted into the Wagner Hall of Fame in 1995. He was very active in N.E.A and AFT Teachers serving as a Delegate for 25 years. In the summers from 1992 to 1995, he taught English at Washington County Correctional Center to prepare them for their GED.

Allan was the President of his class at Wagner College his junior and senior years. Named two-time All-American in 1959. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the Minnesota Vikings and played in the Senior Bowl. He served at the Christ Church United Methodist as Chairperson of the Administrative Board for two years. In addition, he served as Trustee for three years at the Harrisena Community Church, President for three years and Church Clerk. He was a member of the American Legion for 10 years.

Al was a “World Traveler” with wife Brenda. Allan was in the Naval Reserves Seabees (20 years). First Class in charge of RNMCB 12 Command Service Record, RI. He was recalled to active duty for Desert Storm and construction/reconnaissance missions at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Allan married Brenda Mary Ferrie on Aug. 29, 1964 and had two children a daughter, Melissa L. (Ferrie) Healy, music teacher married to Michael Healy; a son, John Gareth Ferrie, science teacher, married to Kimberly (Kerschner) Ferrie.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jill Kamena and brother-in-law, David Kamena; and sister-in-law, Rachael Howard.

Survivors include Brenda Ferrie of Queensbury; his daughter, Melissa Ferrie Healy and husband Michael Healy of Glens Falls; and his son, John Ferrie and wife Kimberly Ferrie of Middle Grove; grandchildren: Ryan Allan and Matthew Holden of Glens Falls, Jillian Ferrie, Grace and Drew Ziehnert.

There will be a celebration of Allan’s life on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Harrisena Community Church, Queensbury. A light reception to follow in the Harrisena Fellowship Hall.

A donation in his name can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, National Processing Center, PO Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-9950.

