Jan. 1, 1949 — July 17, 2019
NORTH GRANVILLE — Allan E. Golden, 70, of state Route 22, passed away July 17, 2019 at his home. Allan was born on Jan. 1, 1949, the son of the late Joseph and Eleanore (Ingleston) Golden.
He joined the U.S. Army on Feb. 13, 1969 and was sent to serve in Germany where he made memorable friends. He loved to tell stories about himself and Marty. Allen was an avid sports fan like his father and brothers. He loved the New York Yankees and New York Giants. Allen was employed at Telescope in Granville for 30 years after his discharge from the Army. He loved to spend time with his family and friends at Bulwagga Bay. He served as the bar manager for the American Legion Post No. 83 for many years where he was a long time member.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Francis (Rudy) Golden; and his grandson, Spencer Michael Eldred.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna M. Cosey, and her children; Robert M. Bailey, and his family; Amber R. Battease, and her family; his companion for more than 30 years, Sharon Thomson; two brothers, Joseph Golden (Edith), and their daughters, and Timothy Golden.
He is also survived by Sharon’s children, Kathleen C. Ripley, Bonnie L. Cosey, Davis B. Cosey (Jane), Marguerite Cosey, Theodore Cosey (Tanya), and their families; his sister-in-law, Nemia Golden; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Elmwood Cemetery in Granville.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 William St., Whitehall.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
