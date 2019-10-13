July 5, 1956 — Oct. 11, 2019
WHITEHALL — Alicia M. Cenate, 63, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 following a long battle with cancer.
She was born on July 5, 1956 in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of the late John McCann and Ruth (Mason) McCann.
Alicia and her husband Richard were united in marriage on Sept. 23, 1973 and had celebrated 46 wonderful years together.
Alicia had many interests in her life. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and hiking and was proficient in drawing and painting. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers, Richard and Joseph McCann.
Survivors include her loving husband, Richard H. Cenate, Sr.; her three children, Richard H. Cenate, Jr. and his companion Nikia MaHar of Hampton, Lori B. Cenate and her companion Todd Moore of Whitehall and Daryl J. Cenate of Whitehall. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Desirae (Joe) and Cody Cenate and Jason Bisonette, her three great-grandchildren, Juliauna, Bella and Aliviah Emanuele, her brother John McCann and his wife Donna of Bradford, Vermont; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fair Haven, VT. There will be no calling hours.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Alicia's memory to the Oncology Department, UVM Medical Center, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, Vt. 05401
Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY. 12887. To leave an online condolence, please visit: angiolillofuneralhome.com.
