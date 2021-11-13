Sept. 26, 1977—Nov. 7, 2021

SALEM — Alicia C. Fifield, 44, of Salem, passed away Sunday morning, November 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness and got her angel wings.

Alicia was born September 26, 1977 in Harris, NY and graduated from Downsville Central School and went on to Brooke Community College then to Elmira where she received her Master’s Degree. She then went to be a 5th and 6th grade teacher for almost two decades at Downsville Central School. While at DCS, she was the Curriculum Coordinator, served on the sunshine committee, the emergency response team and many other committees.

After moving on from teaching, she and her husband started Fifield Construction and Landscaping LLC where she was the Co-Owner. She also helped her husband in their other business, Fifield Outfitters LLC as the social media guru.

Alicia had a strong passion for all types of fishing! She was an avid ice fisherwoman along with a competitive bass fisherwoman on their bass boat (she loved targeting Northern Pike) and was always up for a deep-sea fishing trip! Lake Champlain was her favorite lake to fish.

She loved with all her heart her two fur babies, Dakota and Chili. You could catch her walking around the back field daily with them. Alicia loved the water and beaches and, on her birthday, she was able to spend time with her beloved aunt Deb who she cherished with all her heart in Rockport, MA. She always looked forward to her daily calls with Aunt Deb as her eyes would light up when the phone would ring saying call from Aunt Deb!

Alicia was on her way to be a Reiki Master with the help of her dear friend Toni. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her parents and brother in Old Forge when she was younger. Anyone who knew Alicia knew she loved sweets as she was the sweetest person anyone would have ever met. She loved when Chayton and Cason would come over from next door to pick apples and she would teach them about science and nature. She always got excited when she went shopping and out to lunch with her mother-in-law Laurie.

Alicia loved her night fishing adventures with who she considered a brother Greg. She looked forward to getting homemade baked goods from her friend Christine. Alicia just loved everyone!

Alicia is survived by her husband of 14 years and together 17 years, Ryan Fifield; her two beloved Siberian Husky kids: Dakota and Chili; her parents, Ron and Carolyn Lewis of East Branch; mother-in-law, Laurie Fifield of Salem; brother, Scott (Meghan) Lewis of Ballston Spa; special beloved aunt, Debbie Tweedie of Binghamton; aunt, Carol (Gary) Hood of East Branch, Greg (Suzy) Fifield of Ft. Edward who she considered a brother; and nieces and nephews: Will Lewis of Ballston Spa and Chayton and Cason Fifield of Salem; plus many other cousins and friends.

Alicia was predeceased by an infant son, grandparents, Iris and Rexford Lewis of East Branch, Marion and Kenneth Tweedie and Sam Ferrante of Binghamton, father-in-law, Richard Fifield of Salem.

A special thank you to all the support everyone gave Alicia, it really touched her heart as she has touched yours. A special thank you to Al Green for taking her fishing on Lake Champlain, plus a thank you to the doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU at Glens Falls Hospital for taking such great care of her as she touched many of your hearts. Fly high my angel.

Calling hours are from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Hannah Mudge and Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Alicia may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., in Salem, NY.