July 18, 1989—Aug. 2, 2021

GREENWICH — Alicia “Allie” Cloud, 32, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at her residence in Missouri, following a long illness.

She was born July 18, 1989, in Baltimore MD.

At the age of 7, Allie was diagnosed with spinal cancer, which caused her to live life as a paraplegic. Despite her disability and the difficult hand she was dealt, Allie always remained optimistic and never complained, she didn’t want others to be upset. She met the love of her life Chad Cloud while enjoying a passion they both shared together, and they never left each other’s side. Together they enjoyed watching movies and experimenting with different forms of cooking.

Allie was always happy, and she was one hell of a comedian, who could cause others to roll on the floor laughing hysterically. She was talented, artistic, and loved drawing, embroidering, needlepoint, and making homemade gifts and crafts. Allie loved animals especially her two dogs Stewie and Penny and her cat Maggie.

Allie, we will always love you, but we know that “You love us more.”