July 18, 1989—Aug. 2, 2021
GREENWICH — Alicia “Allie” Cloud, 32, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at her residence in Missouri, following a long illness.
She was born July 18, 1989, in Baltimore MD.
At the age of 7, Allie was diagnosed with spinal cancer, which caused her to live life as a paraplegic. Despite her disability and the difficult hand she was dealt, Allie always remained optimistic and never complained, she didn’t want others to be upset. She met the love of her life Chad Cloud while enjoying a passion they both shared together, and they never left each other’s side. Together they enjoyed watching movies and experimenting with different forms of cooking.
Allie was always happy, and she was one hell of a comedian, who could cause others to roll on the floor laughing hysterically. She was talented, artistic, and loved drawing, embroidering, needlepoint, and making homemade gifts and crafts. Allie loved animals especially her two dogs Stewie and Penny and her cat Maggie.
Allie, we will always love you, but we know that “You love us more.”
Survivors include her beloved husband Chad Cloud of Independence, MO; grandmother Joyce Valliere of Wilton and her fiance Martin Gorton of Berlin; mother Joanne Guljas of Gansevoort; mother and father-in-law Chad, Sr. and Cookie; sister-in-law Crystal; and her children: Anna and Vance Cloud; brother Jordan Guljas of Saratoga; aunts: Darlene (David) Jensen of Greenwich, and Betsy (Chuck) Danforth of Pittsfield, MA; cousins: David L. (Lynn) Jensen, Tuesday (Nick Vooris) Jensen, Caitlin and Danielle Maynard, and Tyler Rougeau; second cousins: Allie, Garret and Zack.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.