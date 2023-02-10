Feb. 3, 1929—Jan. 13, 2023

BRADENTON, FL — Alice Virginia Cadarette (O’Hara) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 13, 2023 at her home in Bradenton, FL, surrounded by loved ones.

Alice was born on Feb. 3, 1929 in Eastport, ME. She went to grade school in Staten Island and Manhattan, NY. Her father was in customs, so her family moved around a lot. Alice moved to Worcester, MA in her high school years and attended Holy Cross High School.

After high school graduation, Alice met the love of her life, Wendell Cadarette, who had just returned home from serving as a paratrooper fighting in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

Alice and Wendell were married in September of 1948 and remained married for 63 years until Wendell sadly passed away from a heart attack on Nov. 13, 2011.

Alice and Wendell had moved to Whitehall, NY in 1959 as our father was stationed there as a border patrolman. While residing in Whitehall, Alice was a member of the Catholic Daughters and was also a communicant of the old Our Lady of Angels Church on Broadway in Whitehall, as well as the Our Lady of Hope Church. Alice also was a regular volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program in Whitehall for senior citizens.

Alice held many jobs over the years to help support her family. Among those jobs were J.J. Newberry’s, Roselli’s, and Mary Barber’s Shoe Store on Main Street in Whitehall.

Our Mom was a fantastic bridge player, who received the prestigious Diamond status for her outstanding play. Mom was also a die-hard Boston Red Sox baseball fan. On a personal note, Mom was a wonderful mother to six children and she had the kindest and biggest heart of anyone I will ever have the privilege of knowing. Alice had a gentle, caring soul and she will truly be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Alice is predeceased by her husband, Wendell Cadarette, her parents, John and Alice O’Hara, and her brothers: Jackie and Philip.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lynne Cadarette of Bradenton, FL (who deserves our special thanks and appreciation for wonderfully and selflessly taking care of our Mom during the last few decades of her life), Erin Cadarette West and her husband Steven West of Bradenton, FL, Christine Cadarette of Amagansett, NY; as well as her sons: Philip Cadarette of Bryan, TX, Paul Cadarette and his wife Laurie Petengill Cadarette of Hemet, CA, and Daniel Cadarette and his wife Melissa Mickel Cadarette of Queensbury, NY; Alice is also survived by her younger brother, Michael O’Hara of San Francisco, CA; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

A private memorial funeral service was held for Alice on Jan. 17, 2023 at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to Saint Jude’s (our Mom’s favorite charity).