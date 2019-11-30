Nov. 9, 1940 — Nov. 29, 2019
HADLEY — Alice R. Winslow, 79, of Hadley passed away Friday morning, Nov. 29, 2019 at her home with her daughters by her side.
Born on Nov. 9, 1940 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Alma (Williams) Butler. She was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School and attended Albany Business College.
For 32 years, Alice worked at the Pennysaver News in Corinth. She worked her way up to managing editor before retiring in 2006.
She enjoyed flower gardens, traveling, puzzles, reading, going for walks and coffee at Stewart’s with her sister, Donna. In recent years, lunch at the senior center was a highlight of her day.
Alice was a faithful member of Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church and was a member of the choir and regular volunteer at the Serendipity Thrift Shop. She was always ready to help drive someone in need to a doctor appointment or to do their errands. She was devoted to caring for her parents and her siblings.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters, Clare Hickock and Patricia Straight; and one brother, Lee R. Butler.
Survivors include her two daughters, Elaine Winslow of Lake Luzerne and Cathy (Anthony) Sim of Ballston Lake; two grandchildren, Owen Sim and Chloe Sim; four sisters, Donna Shiel of Lake Luzerne, Norma (Eugene) Montena of Chestertown, Annette Marcotte of Medina, Ohio, Barbara (James) Green of Corinth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church, 7 Bridge St., Lake Luzerne.
Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
Alice’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to neighbors, Marc and Collette Whitney, for handyman services and nursing care. They would also like to acknowledge the comfort provided by Nancy Griffis, kindness extended by Donna Keeler, as well as the support of her entire church family.
Contributions in Alice’s memory may be made to Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church, 7 Bridge St., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846, to the Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Ste. 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928; ipffoundation.org.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
