Alice R. Coon

Alice grew up in Bolton Landing and attended Bolton Central School graduating in June of 1945. After graduation, she moved to Glens Falls where she worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Company. After WWII ended, she met and married the love of her life, Ernest B. Coon and they were married 56 years and raised four children. Alice was a stay-at-home mother until all her kids were in school and took care of other children in her home. She helped with the Methodist Church Sunday School while her children attended. She worked for several business in town. Alice and Ernest enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. She also enjoyed her time volunteering as a guide at the Bolton Museum during the summer months. She loved tending to her vegetable and flower garden every summer. She had many friends at the senior center whom she loved to play cards and bingo and go on trips to the Racino with.