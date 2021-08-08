Oct. 6, 1926—Aug. 4, 2021
BOLTON LANDING — Alice R. Coon, 94, of Valley Woods Rd. passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born October 6, 1926 in Pottersville, she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Raymore.
Alice grew up in Bolton Landing and attended Bolton Central School graduating in June of 1945. After graduation, she moved to Glens Falls where she worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Company. After WWII ended, she met and married the love of her life, Ernest B. Coon and they were married 56 years and raised four children. Alice was a stay-at-home mother until all her kids were in school and took care of other children in her home. She helped with the Methodist Church Sunday School while her children attended. She worked for several business in town. Alice and Ernest enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. She also enjoyed her time volunteering as a guide at the Bolton Museum during the summer months. She loved tending to her vegetable and flower garden every summer. She had many friends at the senior center whom she loved to play cards and bingo and go on trips to the Racino with.
She is predeceased by her husband, Ernest, her brother John Raymore, niece, Connie and son-in-law, Thomas Ramsay.
Survivors include her three daughters: Judy Ramsay, Nancy Pidgeon and Kathy Huck (Dickie) and her son, Harvey Coon (Becky); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Two very special people that Alice considered family were Edward and Pat Pratt and her special friend, Heny.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bolton Fire Co. or Bolton EMS.
