Sept. 13, 1920 — Feb. 15, 2020 GLENS FALLS — It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friends, Alice (Mattison) Tupper, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Alice May Tate was born on Sept. 13, 1920, in Wynantskill. After several years, the family moved and she resided in the town of Johnsonville, where she attended the Johnsonville grade school. She then, for her high school years attended Troy High School graduating in 1938, riding the train to and from school, about an hour’s ride, with stops in every town along the way. Alice would take care of her younger sister and two younger brothers when she wasn’t at school.

After graduating she and her sisters were employed at the E.Z. mill in Bennington, Vermont about a half hour’s drive east of Johnsonville.

On June 1, 1941, she married Carl W. Mattison. Carl worked in radio, setting up their move to South Glens Falls, working at WWSC in Glens Falls. Carl later worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Co., managing the advertising department. After Carl’s death in 1960, Alice rejoined the workforce, working at Fowlers/Myers/Steinbacks/Howland’s Department store in Glens Falls, making many friends along the way. She retired with Howland’s closing in 1999.