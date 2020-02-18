Sept. 13, 1920 — Feb. 15, 2020 GLENS FALLS — It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friends, Alice (Mattison) Tupper, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Alice May Tate was born on Sept. 13, 1920, in Wynantskill. After several years, the family moved and she resided in the town of Johnsonville, where she attended the Johnsonville grade school. She then, for her high school years attended Troy High School graduating in 1938, riding the train to and from school, about an hour’s ride, with stops in every town along the way. Alice would take care of her younger sister and two younger brothers when she wasn’t at school.
After graduating she and her sisters were employed at the E.Z. mill in Bennington, Vermont about a half hour’s drive east of Johnsonville.
On June 1, 1941, she married Carl W. Mattison. Carl worked in radio, setting up their move to South Glens Falls, working at WWSC in Glens Falls. Carl later worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Co., managing the advertising department. After Carl’s death in 1960, Alice rejoined the workforce, working at Fowlers/Myers/Steinbacks/Howland’s Department store in Glens Falls, making many friends along the way. She retired with Howland’s closing in 1999.
Alice became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls on April 10, 1949.
Her sense of storytelling and sharing memories of the Tate family was always a treat at family gatherings. One such story she remembered of her father telling her and her siblings as a little girl she wrote down and is now in book form for all to enjoy. Alice would look forward to coloring Easter Eggs, or having tea parties or just entertaining her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Alice, when her children were all married, married A. Max Tupper and moved to West Fort Ann, surrounding herself with flowers to adorn the beautiful estate that Max built for her, and continuing her wonderful tradition of handwriting letters to family.
You have free articles remaining.
Alice was predeceased by her parents, LeRoy Brainard Tate and Alma Elizabeth Wend Tate; her husbands, Carl Mattison and Max Tupper; her oldest son, Gary Mattison; her six siblings, Nicholas (Isabelle) Tate, Catherine (Willard) Saunders, Kenneth (Alice) Tate, Marjorie (Willard) Flynn, Dorothy Tate and Lawrence “Bud” Tate.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Kenneth (Jean) Mattison, Mark (Patti) Mattison; her grandchildren, David (Stacey) Mattison, Gillian (Jim) McLaughlin, Heather (Jim) Davis, Patrick (Kristen) Mattison, Carly (Eric) Perry, Nicholas Mattison, Carl (Heather) Mattison, and Wayne (SaraJo) Mattison; 13 great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Tate; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Alice’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at the Pines Nursing Home on Warren Street, in Glens Falls for the wonderful care Alice received.
Memorial donations in Alice’s memory can be made to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad Inc., 11287 state Route 149, Fort Ann, NY 12827 or Bay Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 365, Queensbury, NY 12804.
For online condolences and to view Alice’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.