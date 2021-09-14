Alice M. Gaal

July 23, 1926 - Sept. 12, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Alice M. Gaal, 95, of Cambridge, passed away Sunday morning, September 12, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center.

Born July 23, 1926 in Hoosick Falls, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Ida (White) Smith.

Alice graduated from the Cambridge Union School in 1944 and worked for Asgrow Seed Co. and also the Bentley Seed Co. for many years, retiring in 1999.

Alice was an active member of the Cambridge Baptist Church until they closed and then she became an active member of the Coila Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and watching her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two husbands: Alfred Dawley and Theodore Gaal; a son, James Dawley; grandson, Jayme Bates; granddaughter, Lisa Dawley; a sister, Frances Guber; a brother, George Smith.