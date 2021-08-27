Alice M. Cenate

Dec. 27, 1975 - Aug. 22, 2021

GRANVILLE — Alice M. Cenate, 45, of Granville passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 22, 2021 and peacefully in her sleep after dealing with health complications related to diabetes and kidney disease for several months.

Alice was born in Rutland, VT on December 27, 1975, the daughter of Charles and Minnie Jordan. Although she was born an only child, her "family" became huge over the years. She was a graduate of Granville High School and eventually obtained her LPN.

On December 28, 1991, she married the love of her life Daniel Cenate, Sr. in Hampton, NY. They shared over 30 years together raising their two sons, Daniel Cenate, Jr. and Cameron Cenate.

Over the years they took on the responsibility of raising dozens of other children and young adults throughout their lives, many children from this area and beyond, eventually adopting their son Earl VanGuilder, Jr. Just some of "Ma's" children include: Andrew, Josie, Jesse, Colton, Dylan, Brittany, Lindsey, Sam, Ashley and many more.