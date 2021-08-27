Alice M. Cenate
Dec. 27, 1975 - Aug. 22, 2021
GRANVILLE — Alice M. Cenate, 45, of Granville passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 22, 2021 and peacefully in her sleep after dealing with health complications related to diabetes and kidney disease for several months.
Alice was born in Rutland, VT on December 27, 1975, the daughter of Charles and Minnie Jordan. Although she was born an only child, her "family" became huge over the years. She was a graduate of Granville High School and eventually obtained her LPN.
On December 28, 1991, she married the love of her life Daniel Cenate, Sr. in Hampton, NY. They shared over 30 years together raising their two sons, Daniel Cenate, Jr. and Cameron Cenate.
Over the years they took on the responsibility of raising dozens of other children and young adults throughout their lives, many children from this area and beyond, eventually adopting their son Earl VanGuilder, Jr. Just some of "Ma's" children include: Andrew, Josie, Jesse, Colton, Dylan, Brittany, Lindsey, Sam, Ashley and many more.
Alice was the life of any party and enjoyed going to gymkhanas, rodeos and especially to the Pond Hill Ranch. Alice had a tremendous love for her horses and rescue animals and enjoyed many vacations over the years. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her granddaughter Lillian. She was looking forward to meeting her first biological grandson Cole.
Alice is survived by her loving husband Daniel; her son Daniel and his wife Jessie; her son Cameron; and adopted son Earl VanGuilder; her grandchildren: Lillian, Addison, Ava, Lucy, Olivia, McKenna, Cole, Chase, AJ, and Caiden; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends throughout the area; and very special friends Lisa and Brian McKittrick, Sr. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law Eugene Cenate and Lillian Hall.
A celebration of a tragically short-lived life will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Granville VFW Pavilion on North Street in Granville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Daniel Cenate, Sr., 680 Lily Pond Rd., Granville, NY 12832 or a donation in Alice's memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.