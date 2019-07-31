December 20, 1936 — July 27, 2019
GREENWICH — Alice M. Booth, 82, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle, with her sister, Theresa, by her side.
Born Dec. 20, 1936 in Middle Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Susan Wolfe Brown.
Mrs. Booth had been employed for several years at Golden Fleece in Greenwich and later retired from the housekeeping department at Saratoga Hospital. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich. She enjoyed Elvis, old movies and playing Dominos with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence O. Booth, in 2003; two brothers, Edward and Nelson Brown; five sisters, Susan Weatherwax, Rosemarie Anuszewski, Ethel Bounds, Mary Lewis and Kathryn Maynard; stepdaughter, Jody Reid; and was joined in death the same day by her beloved grandson, Cruz White.
Survivors include her three sons, James White, Mark (Katie) White and Richard (Stacy) White; one daughter, Terri Sue (Barry) Mosher; two stepchildren, Joy Caudill and George Booth; special sister-in-law, Nancy VanDerwerker; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. A reception will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorials can be made in her memory to Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich NY 12834; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.