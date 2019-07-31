{{featured_button_text}}
Alice M. Booth

December 20, 1936 — July 27, 2019

GREENWICH — Alice M. Booth, 82, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle, with her sister, Theresa, by her side.

Born Dec. 20, 1936 in Middle Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Susan Wolfe Brown.

Mrs. Booth had been employed for several years at Golden Fleece in Greenwich and later retired from the housekeeping department at Saratoga Hospital. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Greenwich. She enjoyed Elvis, old movies and playing Dominos with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence O. Booth, in 2003; two brothers, Edward and Nelson Brown; five sisters, Susan Weatherwax, Rosemarie Anuszewski, Ethel Bounds, Mary Lewis and Kathryn Maynard; stepdaughter, Jody Reid; and was joined in death the same day by her beloved grandson, Cruz White.

Survivors include her three sons, James White, Mark (Katie) White and Richard (Stacy) White; one daughter, Terri Sue (Barry) Mosher; two stepchildren, Joy Caudill and George Booth; special sister-in-law, Nancy VanDerwerker; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. A reception will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville.

There will be no calling hours.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich NY 12834; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Alice M. Booth
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments