June 6, 1945—Jan. 26, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Alice L. (Clark) Vidnansky, 76, a resident of Route 29, passed away Jan. 26, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born June 6, 1945 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Frances (Freeman) Clark. She married Paul Vidnansky Oct. 11, 1967. He passed away Oct. 13, 2010.

Alice worked at Byron’s Market in Schuylerville until her first grandson arrived. Mimi adored all five of her grandsons. They along with her kids will miss her every second of every day. We hope Paul and all of her family, friends, Dakota and Bummy were waiting for her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sibilings, Vi Oliver, Jesse Clark, Charlie Clark, Joseph Clark, Gorman Clark, Lauretta Horton, Marilyn Weaver Bayer, Donald Clark, Ruth Dowen, Bertha Whipple and Beverly Martin.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Sean) Scott of Saratoga Springs; and their boys: Nick of Saratoga Springs, Ben of Conyers, GA and Nathan of Saratoga Springs; her son, Glen (Jennifer) Vidnansky of Lake George; and their boys: Connor and Carter of Lake George; siblings: Frederick Clark, Kenneth Clark, Martin Clark, Richard Clark, and Marlene Fuller. She is also survived by many, many nieces and nephews; her friend and sister-in-law, Bonnie Vidnansky; her little protector Tinkerbelle, who wouldn’t think twice about biting anyone’s pantleg if they came into the house.

At Alice’s request, there will be no services. Please make a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 in her memory.

