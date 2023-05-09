April 11, 1935—May 3, 2023

BRANT LAKE—Alice J. Studler, (Bacon), 88, died May 3, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital. She was born April 11, 1935, in Albany, NY, the daughter of John and Mary (McNally) Bacon.

Alice graduated from Cathedral Academy in Albany, NY in 1953.

Following graduation Alice went on to work for Niagara Mohawk in Albany where she was set up on a blind date with Richard E. Studler. On November 16th they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Alice went on to work at many establishments in downtown Glens Falls, including The Fashion Shop, Woolworths, CV Peters and Achenbachs Jewelers.

After moving to Brant Lake, NY in 2004, Alice worked at The Harness Shop and Chestertown General Store.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, John and sisters: Marjorie, Janet, Marylou and Cathie. Surviving in addition to her husband, Richard E. Studler; are her sons: Richard Studler and his wife Mary (Girard), Donald Studler and his wife Kira (Isachsen) and Andrew Studler and his wife Sue (Brunelle); six grandchildren;, David Studler, Bethann Studler (Priest), Sarah Studler, Dawn Greene, Brandon Studler and Abram Studler; nine great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.