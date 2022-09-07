April 27, 1933—Sept. 4, 2022

ARGYLE — Alice (Hayes) Newell, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Washington Center.

Born on April 27, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Halpin) Hayes.

Her first job was working for General Electric in Hudson Falls and Pittsfield, MA. From there, she worked for Larry Corbett, Esq. In 1961, she went to work for Doctors Homer, Hauser, Latimer, and Certin at the Medical Center on John Street in Hudson Falls where she worked for 17 years. She continued her medical secretary career in 1978, when she went to work for Richard T. Hogan, MD., where she spent 27 years. Working for Doc Hogan was the highlight of her career.

Alice lived on Glen Lake for many years. She truly enjoyed taking her pontoon boat out and floating around while reading a good book.

Alice also was a great supporter of the Avant Garde Drum and Bugle Corps. She toured with the Corps, helping with food prep etc., and even drove the minibus when needed.

During her retirement, she enjoyed going to the casino, reading books and watching all sports on TV, especially the New York Knicks!

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her brothers, Jim Hayes and his wife Betty Jane, Jack Hayes and his wife Norma and Dan Hayes, her nephews, James Hayes, Patrick Hayes, David Evens and Timothy Hayes.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Tom Newell and his wife Colleen; and their two children: Kayleigh and Alec (Fiance, Peggy); and her daughter, Jill Robinson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Washington Center especially, Brandii Baker, NP, Gabby, Richard, Tonya, Kya, and Tracy.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A service will be conducted following calling hours.

Burial will commence after the service at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Donations in Alice’s memory can be made to the J.A. Barkley Hose Company #1, PO Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809 or Argyle Emergency Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.