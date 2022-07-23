June 30, 1942—July 20, 2022

EASTON — Alice Harriett Osberg, 80, a resident of Easton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while camping with her family on Lewey Lake.

She was born June 30, 1942, in Ilion, NY, to the late Kendall and Harriett (Ellis) Smith.

Alice spent her childhood in Mohawk, NY and moved to Greenwich when she was a senior in high school. There she met the love her life, LeRoy Osberg. Following graduation, Alice and Roy married, vacationed in Niagara Falls and began a life filled with hard work and family . . . all with Alice’s signature smile and laughter.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were by far her greatest joy. In a close second place were the various dogs that her children brought into her life. She loved them all and they knew she’d give them all the treats they wanted.

At the age of 40, Alice enrolled in the BOCES nursing program. Upon graduation, she began her 20-year career at what was then Pleasant Valley Infirmary. She was a dedicated nurse who was loved by all, and who brightened the day of every single patient.

When the infirmary opened a new Alzheimer’s Unit, Alice accepted the challenge of learning an entirely new type of nursing.

Some of Alice’s favorite moments were spent watching both her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, in addition to their concerts and dance recitals. She and her husband, Roy, loved spending time at her childhood vacation home in the Adirondacks, as well as camping with extended family.

After retirement, Alice and Roy eagerly looked forward to all the fun they had spending the winter months in Florida with a new group of friends. Alice was a proud lifetime volunteer for the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad for over 10 years. Alice will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings Ann Jones, Ken Smith, and Mary Ray; son-in-law David Schreffler

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years LeRoy “Roy” Osberg, Sr. of Easton; children: Deb Schreffler, LeRoy (Libby) Osberg, Jr., Bernice Haskell and Lori (Jason) Hamilton; grandchildren: Matthew, Allie and Sarrah Schreffler, Candace, Christopher and Jamie Haskell, Rosalie and Cooper Osberg, Ava, and Kendall Hamilton; great-grandchildren: Rylan, and August Osberg; brother Robert Smith; several brother and sister-in-law’s; as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Alice will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Joe Carron officiating. Interment in the Easton Rural Cemetery will immediately follow her service.

Visitation for Alice will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home.

Donations in her name may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

