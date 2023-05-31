Dec. 5, 1949—May 10, 2023
LAKE GEORGE — Alice Frances Conlon, 73, of Lake George, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.
She was born Dec. 5, 1949 in Harlem, NY, the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Quinn) Conlon.
Alice has been a resident of Lake George since 1984.
She is survived by her son, William Nicholas Larsen of Lake George; and her good friend Christina Rose Mastrodomenico, who was like a daughter to her. She will also be missed by her close friends, The Perrotta, Mastrodomenico and Behrmann families, and also her friends at the Sacred Heart Church in Lake George.
A Memorial Mass will take place at the Sacred Heart Church of Lake George on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. The Very Rev. Joseph G. Busch will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
