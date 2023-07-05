Jan. 11, 1933—June 29, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Alice Florence (Winchell) Murphy, 90, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Jan. 11, 1933, in Glens Falls, Alice was the daughter of the late Perle and Ida (Martindale) Winchell.

Alice grew up in Fort Ann with her 11 brothers and sisters. She was the proud valedictorian of the Fort Ann graduating Class of 1950. One of Alice’s favorite memories to share is when she received a perfect score of 100 on her Algebra Regents exam.

She met and fell in love with James Murphy, and they wed in 1956. They spent their lives together in Hudson Falls where they raised three children.

Alice was employed for 30 years at SD Carruthers in Argyle. Her employers always made her feel like family. She enjoyed what she did for work and as a bonus, many lifelong friendships were formed.

Alice spent her days rooting for the Yankees and loved watching the Game Show Network. She looked forward to going on car rides and trying new restaurants. Alice’s favorite treat was ice cream. She cherished visits from family and friends. Alice’s sharp mind and quick wit always brought a smile to others.

In addition to her mother and father, Ida Martindale Winchell and Perle Winchell; Alice is predeceased by her husband, James Murphy; her daughter, Sheila (Murphy) Carpenter; her brothers: Richard (Louise) Winchell, Floyd (Rita) Winchell, George “Rip” (Grace “G.G”) Winchell, James (Joyce) Winchell, Howard “Mike” (Darlene) Winchell; her sisters: Shirley Winchell and Mary (Bill) Toole; her nephews: Donald Hill, Dale Hill, Craig Winchell, Bill Winchell, and Mark Toole; her nieces: Cherilyn Winchell and Diana Winchell; her brother-in-law Carroll “Carl” Frost; her great-niece, Deanna Winchell; and her forever friends, Leona and Joseph Holstein.

Alice is survived by her many loving family members, her daughter, Susan Murphy; her son, Jeff Murphy (Christine LaFountain); her grandchildren: Sean, Emily, and Claire Murphy; and her sisters: Gladys (Winchell) Frost and Carol Winchell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including: Kathe (Bob) Hunt, Dana (Elaine) Winchell, John (Kim) Winchell, Donna (Jim) Granger, Carl (Stephanie) Frost, Jack (Jill) Frost, and Diane Winchell.

Alice was fortunate to be loved by many special relatives and friends, including: Laura (Marc) Connor, Jennifer (Paul) Stockman, Katie Winchell, Genevieve Brodt, Lisa Holstein Wells, and Gail Holstein Danforth.

Alice was a mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt that was dearly loved by so many people. She would brighten everyone’s day. Alice had the kindest and sweetest soul. She will be so deeply missed by her family and friends. Her legacy will always live on in the lives that she touched.

Alice’s family would like to thank her Murphy-in-laws for all the support and love they have provided to Alice over the years. It was greatly appreciated.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests memorial donations in Alice’s name be made to the American Diabetes Association, 7 Washington Square, Suite. 102, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.