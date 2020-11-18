Oct. 7, 1942—Nov. 15, 2020
FORT EDWARD—Alice Emeline Hand, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.
Born on October 7, 1942, in Choctaw, OK, she was the daughter of Marshall Ray and Alma Inez (Wooten) Hand.
She worked for many years at Luby’s Restaurant in AR as a cook and manager. Alice retired in 1999 from St. Edwards Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR. She was a housekeeper in the hospital and for the Health Center for years which she enjoyed. She worked extremely hard all her life.
Alice enjoyed her flowers, animals and watching sunrises and sunsets. She loved her children very much and talked to them all the time. Alice has now gone home to see her mother, father, son, and sister and to make a path for her children. She will always be remembered as a truly kind person who would do anything for anyone. She was a caregiver to Mary’s father and stepmother. Alice will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her son, Paul Gilmor and her sister, Barbara Jean Turner.
Left to cherish her memory includes her significant other of 21 years, Mary Fish; her children: Darlene Davis and her significant other, Dannie Payton, Tommy Hearron and his wife, Kathy; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Gail Stone; her cousin, Peggy Villanueva; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Hollie Hearl, Susan Ruby and her husband, Joe, Bob Fish and his wife, Barb, Lonnie Fish and his wife, Bonnie, John Fish and his wife, Monica, Sally Fish, Helen Hathaway, and Carol Tripp and her husband, David; her friends, Julie, Jed, and Owen; and several nieces and nephews.
At Alice’s request there will be no calling hours.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Alice’s memory can be made to Union Cemetery, 8 Schuyler Street, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Alice’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
