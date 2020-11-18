Oct. 7, 1942—Nov. 15, 2020

FORT EDWARD—Alice Emeline Hand, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.

Born on October 7, 1942, in Choctaw, OK, she was the daughter of Marshall Ray and Alma Inez (Wooten) Hand.

She worked for many years at Luby’s Restaurant in AR as a cook and manager. Alice retired in 1999 from St. Edwards Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR. She was a housekeeper in the hospital and for the Health Center for years which she enjoyed. She worked extremely hard all her life.

Alice enjoyed her flowers, animals and watching sunrises and sunsets. She loved her children very much and talked to them all the time. Alice has now gone home to see her mother, father, son, and sister and to make a path for her children. She will always be remembered as a truly kind person who would do anything for anyone. She was a caregiver to Mary’s father and stepmother. Alice will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her son, Paul Gilmor and her sister, Barbara Jean Turner.