Dec. 25, 1927 — Aug. 1, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Alice “Elsie” Raynor, 92, of Queensbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, due to long-term kidney failure.
“Elsie” was born to the late Ernest and Agnes (Smath) Bayer on Dec. 25, 1927, in Bay Shore.
She married Ken Raynor in 1964 in Queensbury. “Elsie” was employed at First National Bank of Glens Falls until she retired. She attended social events and activities with her many friends along with having an annual Labor Day weekend garage sale, which she and her husband held for many years.
In addition to her husband, Elsie was predeceased by her sister, Agi Ceroli, and her brother, Al Bayer.
Survivors include her dear sister-in-law, Susan Bayer; her stepdaughter, Barbera Graniss; her step-grandchild: Trudy (Mo) Ewiss, along with her step-great-granddaughters; Amanda and Nora Ewiss, and several others, her special nephew, Fred Ceroli, from Lincoln City, Oregon, her extended family, Nancy Coers, Shari and Greg Robertson, her long-time friends, Helen Dalton and Marion Mailand from Long Island, and several residents of the Landing whom she considered very good friends.
No services or visitations are being held due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, but those who wish to say farewell can do so where “Elsie” will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Cemetery in Saratoga.
Donations can be sent to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Glens Falls Hospital along with all of the nurses and staff at the Landing in Queensbury. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com
