Aug. 21, 1930—Jan. 8, 2023

GREENWICH — Alice Elizabeth (Meade) Viger, 92, died at her daughter’s home on Jan. 8, 2023 after a long illness.

She was born Aug. 21, 1930 in Hudson Falls, NY to Claude and Helen Meade. Betty having lost her father at the age of three, was lovingly raised by her mother and father Harold Stanton.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brothers: Theodore (Betty) Meade, John Meade, William Stanton, and sister, Jeanne VanAcker.

She is survived by her loving sister, Mary Martuscello; sister-in-law, Linda Stanton; and brother-in-law, Edward VanAcker. Those also left to cherish her memory include her husband, Alfred Viger, Greenwich, NY; her daughters: Susan Batchelder, Litchfield, NH and Rebecca (Michael) West, Queensbury, NY; Alfred’s children: Terri Ellis, Glens Falls, NY, David (Adrian) Viger, Meridian, MS and Jamie (Mark) Roschinsky, Jonesville, NY; her grandchildren: Michelle Aleva, Micky Batchelder, Keith Batchelder, Vickie Batchelder, Brittany Ellis, Derek Ellis, Paige Gazetos, David Viger, Jr., Deano Viger, Kelsey Viger, Liz Viger, and Sam Roschinsky; along with many nieces, nephews; and great-grandchildren.

Betty was well known and loved throughout the community. Betty lived and raised her daughters in Glens Falls, working many years for her brother Bill at the Ideal Diner. In 1972 she and her then husband, Henry Brown operated Hank’s Place in Greenwich, NY. Betty later worked for the Battenkill Country Club for 25 years, until her retirement at the age of 75. In addition to all this, she loved to sew and would do alterations and repairs for many of her friends and family.

Betty was an avid bowler beginning as a young woman and continuing until the age of 90. She was the Secretary of the Schuylerville Men’s Bowling League for many years. She loved walking along Route 113 in Greenwich, NY near the home she shared with her husband Alfred Viger for nearly 45 years.

She enjoyed travel whether it was with her brother Bill and his wife Linda to England, or her sister-in-law, Hilda Viger to Aruba, or to her daughter’s condo in FL. One of her greatest pleasures was simply going out to breakfast Sunday morning with her husband and close friends Cassie and Sam Pechette.

She was a member of the Schuylerville Senior Citizens and enjoyed their get-togethers and trips. She attended Mass regularly at Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville, NY.

She greatly appreciated her neighbor and friend, John Hedbring, who stopped often visiting with her and Al, making sure all was well. There are so many that she loved and loved her. She was a grand part of her large family and the Schuylerville and Greenwich communities.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church. Interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 434 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.