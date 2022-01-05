Alice Effland

July 30, 1929—Dec. 31, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Alice Effland, 92, of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at the Warren Center in Queensbury

She was born on July 30, 1929 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Walter and Irene (Sturtevant) Effland.

Alice attended Glens Falls School and following graduation from high school, she worked a year at Glens Falls Insurance Company.

In 1948, she attended and graduated from Nyack College. In 1953, she began work as an administrative assistant at the International Headquarters of the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church in New York City from 1953 to 1974 and in Nyack, NY from 1974 to 1989.

Returning to Glens Falls in 1989, Alice became an active member of Pine Knolls Alliance Church, where she had many wonderful friends. Alice also enjoyed volunteering for the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for over 20 years and over 12,000 hours.

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Effland and Mary Hill and her niece, Deborah Hill.

Alice is survived by many dear friends and neighbors who have helped her throughout the years.

Graveside services will be held in the spring, where Alice will be laid to rest beside her sister, Mary and niece, Deborah at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Road, Glens Falls.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Guild or the Great Commission Funds of Pine Knolls Alliance Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.