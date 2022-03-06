Jan. 6, 1935—March 3, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alice E. (Garnsey) O’Keefe, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born January 6, 1935 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Orson and Verna (Burton) Garnsey.

Alice grew up in Schuylerville, NY where she attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. She was employed by Scott Paper in Fort Edward for many years.

On March 3, 1964, she married James E. O’Keefe at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, and together they raised their family until his passing on Sept. 7, 2012.

Alice was very active with the Argyle Senior Citizens Center. She loved to take crafting classes and then teach her friends at the Center. She was well known for her skills in knitting, and made beautiful baby blankets for many expectant mothers, both in and outside of her family. She also made prayer shawls for St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Alice was an avid reader and was the self-proclaimed “best customer of Barnes and Noble,” often reading an entire book a day. She also loved to travel and visited Alaska, Hawaii, California, Missouri, Florida, and many other places. Alice was a Buffalo Bills fan. She enjoyed going to lunch at Humbuggs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Alice is predeceased by her grandchildren, Kendall Willey and Rebecca Wallace, as well as several brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Laura Hayes, Susan Dorrer (Robert), Brenda Fortner (Michael), Linda Hossli (John); her sons: Daniel O’Keefe (Karen), John O’Keefe, and James O’Keefe; her sister Esther Robbins (Harry); as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating.

Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Alice’s name can be made to the St. Mary’s Church Food Pantry, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.