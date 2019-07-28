May 17, 1934 — July 24, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Alice E. Ackary, 85, formerly of Main Street, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Bennington, Vermont.
Born May 17, 1934 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of Meade and Grace Eleanor (Stone) Hall.
Alice was a lifelong resident of Warrensburg and graduated from Warrensburg High in 1952. She went on to attend Mildred Elley School in Albany. She began her working years with Penn Mutual Life Insurance and then with AC Emerson and Co. for over 23 years.
She married Theodore J. Ackary in 1954, and the couple owned and operated the All Points Diner and Greyhound Bus Station on South Street in Glens Falls for many years.
Following her husband’s passing in 2005, Alice enjoyed caring for all her sick relatives and friends, including her sister-in-law, Ida and cousin, Sarah.
Besides her husband, her brothers, Alan Hall and Robert Hall; and sister, Barbara Baker, have predeceased her.
Survivors include her brother, David Hall (Kathy); sister, Betty Peck; sister-in-law, Alice Hall; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Alexander-Baker Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg, with the Rev. Thomas Pettigrew officiating.
Friends may call on her family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in the Warrensburg Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Church of the Holy Cross, 3764 Main St., Warrensburg; or to the Warrensburg EMS, 3 King St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Alice’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, both in Queensbury and Bennington, Vermont.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
