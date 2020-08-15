Alice B. Hahn

Alice worked at Mary McClellan hospital for over 20 years, serving as the Director of Environmental Services. She loved the Lord and faithfully served Him. She was a faithful and loving mother and wife. She enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. She gave so faithfully of herself to help others in all that she did. People were drawn to her warm and caring nature. She was always ready to help anyone who needed it. In her later years, she was a faithful member of the Open Bible Baptist Church in Cambridge. She served in various ways, assisting with church activities. When Alice saw an opportunity to be a witness for Christ, she took it, sharing about how Jesus changed her life. She was a wonderful example of faithful hope in Jesus to her family and everyone who knew her. Her life touched so many, and she will be truly missed.