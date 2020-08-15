July 5, 1943 — Aug. 8, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Alice B. Hahn went home to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
She is the daughter of Ann (Cavin) Brown and William C. Brown Sr. She was born in Orlando, Florida on July 5, 1943. Alice is a 1962 graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Harvey B. Hahn Sr. who passed away May 25, 2019.
Alice worked at Mary McClellan hospital for over 20 years, serving as the Director of Environmental Services. She loved the Lord and faithfully served Him. She was a faithful and loving mother and wife. She enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. She gave so faithfully of herself to help others in all that she did. People were drawn to her warm and caring nature. She was always ready to help anyone who needed it. In her later years, she was a faithful member of the Open Bible Baptist Church in Cambridge. She served in various ways, assisting with church activities. When Alice saw an opportunity to be a witness for Christ, she took it, sharing about how Jesus changed her life. She was a wonderful example of faithful hope in Jesus to her family and everyone who knew her. Her life touched so many, and she will be truly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is also predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard (DJ) W. Chadwick, Jr., who also passed away on Aug. 8, 2020.
Alice is survived by her children: Harvey B. Hahn, Jr. and his wife, Tashia Lewis Hahn, and Jill Hahn Chadwick, all of Cambridge; her brothers: Frederick Brown of Orlando, Florida, William C. (JoAnne) Brown Jr. of Hoosick Falls and Matthew (Laura) Brown of Monroe, North Carolina. Alice is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Shiloh Robinson, Sarai Robinson and Simeon Hahn: and nieces and nephews.
Public calling hours will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Coila Church, 93 state Route 372, Cambridge.
A service for family only will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Coila Church, 93 state Route 372, Cambridge with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. A private burial will follow at Woodlands Cemetery following the service.
Facial coverings or masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the church.
Memorial contributions in memory of Alice may be made to the Open Bible Baptist Church, 5 W. Main St., Cambridge, NY 12816, the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family during this difficult time.
