April 21, 1946—Feb. 11, 2022

STONY CREEK — Alfred W. Williams, 75, of Louis Waite Road, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Slate Valley Center, Granville.

Born on April 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Sherman) Williams. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War earning the National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

He married Donna Winchell on June 28, 1975 in Putnam Station. Donna passed away on September 23, 2021. They had been married for 46 years.

Alfred worked for the Town of Stony Creek Highway Department from the time of his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps until his retirement.

He loved all classic motorcycles, especially his 1946 Indian. He had a passion for geology and nature. After retiring, he spent countless hours carving canes, enjoying yard work and spending time with his grandchildren.

Alfred was predeceased by a brother, Richard Williams.

Survivors include his son, Shea (Denise) Williams of Hadley; and his grandchildren: Seamus and Cayden Williams; a brother, Edward Williams of Wurtsboro, NY; a sister, Mary Koenig of Centralia, WA.

Private burial was in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.