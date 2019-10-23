July 16, 1922 — Oct. 7, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Alfred Savelis, 97, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born on July 16, 1922 in Lithuania, he was the son of the late William and Anna “Ona” (Zvikas) Savelis.
Alfred attended school in Fort Miller for 7 ½ years and then attended Schuylerville High in 1941 and graduated as the class Salutatorian. Following graduation, he proudly served in the United States Marines during World War II. He participated in the task force for the invasion of Guam and held the rank of sergeant.
Upon his return after World War II, Alfred worked for G.E. Lab and retired after 18 years. After he retired from G.E., he obtained his brokers license for insurance and real estate and joined the firm of Fort Edward Associates. In 1974, he joined the New York State Department of Transportation Waterway Division Canals, where he was an electrician and retired as a supervisor in 1987. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, National Rifle Association, American Legion, VFW and the Marine Corp League.
Al lived a life with dignity, character and class. He was a devoted husband, a loving, understanding and caring father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jane Kathryn Tierney and her son, John Joseph Crossett; and by his sister, Helena VanAlstyne.
Left to cherish his memory are his stepchildren, Donna A. Ankrom (Jim) of Snohomish of Washington, Melissa J. Moore (Peter) of Fort Edward and William H. Crossett (Tina Sparzo) of Malta; his nephews, Michael J. VanAlstyne (Kathleen) of Salem and Bryan R. VanAlstyne (Lorraine) of Magnolia, Texas; and seven grandchildren.
At Alfred’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Schuylerville.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for the loving care given to Al. They also with to extend a special thank you to Tina Sparzo and Peter Moore; Al thought the world of you both.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Al’s memory can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
