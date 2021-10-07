April 14, 1942—Oct. 5, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Alfred L. Van Guilder, Sr., 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles and Marsalene (Bushea) Van Guilder. He was the youngest of 10 children.

On December 23, 1961, Alfred married the love of his life Rita Mattison in South Glens Falls.

He worked for over 45 years in the paper industry.

Alfred enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo, watching the tractor pulls at the fair, his scratch-offs, Ford trucks, horseshoes, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, Alfred is predeceased by his many siblings, and his grandson, Jacob Matthew Timms-Van Guilder.